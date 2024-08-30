Berlin security authorities have warned that ”unconventional incendiary devices” were sent by unknown persons via postal service and that Several packages caught fire in Europe while in transit. This was reported by DPA, citing a security warning issued by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) of Germany and the domestic intelligence agency BfV. According to Bild, which cited security sources on condition of anonymity, ”Russian espionage not ruled out”The Federal Attorney General in Karlsruhe has opened an investigation.

The note obtained by DPA states that for several weeks the German authorities have been “aware of several packages that were sent by private individuals to various locations in Europe and caught fire en route to their recipients in various European locations”. The security alert has been sent to logistics and aviation companies.

A DHL spokesperson told Bild that two incidents are currently known. “In response to the ongoing investigation, we have taken measures in all European countries to protect our network, our employees and our facilities, as well as our customers’ shipments,” he said.