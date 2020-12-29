LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Parcels and parcels from Great Britain to the EU are subject to duty at the turn of the year. From January 1, 2021, Brits must enclose a customs declaration form with their shipment, as The Post Office, the branch network of post offices, emphasized. It is advised to follow the new regulations as early as this Tuesday – to avoid delays. “There is no need to fill out a form when sending a letter, postcard or document to an EU country.” According to the Post Office, 45 percent of international parcels posted in the UK are destined for the EU.

Shipments of all kinds from the province of Northern Ireland still do not require registration with customs. This is due to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol: It stipulates that after the end of the Brexit transition phase on December 31, the region will de facto continue to follow the rules of the European customs union and the EU internal market./bvi/DP/nas