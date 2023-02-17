Picture: Manufacturer

package opener

It is rare for Victorinox to introduce new features to its pocket knives. Now it’s that time again. With the Swiss Spirit 2023, which is limited to 12,000 pieces, cans can no longer be opened, but packages can. The rounded tip with cutting edge slits open document bags, packaging films and adhesive tape. The serrated part cuts through cardboard and plastic straps. The screwdriver will help remove metal clips. Victorinox made the shell from walnut wood, the pattern of which looks slightly different on each knife. If you are willing to spend 85 euros for it, you have to wait until April 11th. Then the Swiss Spirit 2023 will come onto the market. (made.)