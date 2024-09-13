Have you already started planning your next trip? This is the moment you have been waiting for, as the next trip is about to begin. Hot Travel 2024 in Mexico. We share with you the dates and offers you can find this year.

Before revealing the dates and the best promotions for traveling, it is important that you know what it is about. Hot Travel 2024 in Mexico. According to its official website, it is the most important online sales campaign in the country for the tourism, travel and travel industries.

This 2024, the sixth edition of Hot Travel offering deals on flights, accommodation, food, and you can also find new releases, discount coupons, bank offers, and financing in months and fortnights.

It is worth remembering that Hot Travel was first proposed in 2019 by the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO) so that travelers have the opportunity to find the best tourist products and services on offer.

When is Hot Travel 2024 in Mexico?

Hot Travel 2024 in Mexico It will take place from October 3 to 7 It will start on Thursday at 00:00 and end on Monday at 23:59.

However, it is recommended that you keep an eye on the official website from September 19 to find out which tourism, travel agencies and airlines will offer you great deals.

Hot Travel explained that starting September 19, you can add your brands and offers to favorites and access important coupons, as well as register to receive notifications with promotions and offers.

(Photo: Screenshot)

Remember that during this online sale you can take advantage of discounts and promotions on flights, lodging, travel packages, car rentals, and more.

In 2023, airfare, hotels and all-inclusive, cruises, trips, packages and excursions to Cancun, Riviera Maya, CDMX, Orlando & Disney, Puerto Vallarta, Las Vegas, Chiapas and Oaxaca were sold.

(Photo: Screenshot)

Although all the participating companies of Hot Travel 2024 have not yet been revealed, airlines such as Viva Aerobus, Volaris, Aeroméxico, Tar Aerolíneas and more are expected to participate. You will also find bus lines such as Futura, Senda, Click Bus and many more.