If you are waiting for a non-working day To give you a getaway to a magical town, beach or even a spa, here we tell you which ones are the bridges that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has in October and if The 12th is a non-working day.

September will end with a day of rest, on the 29th, in all public and private schools incorporated into the National Educational System in the United Mexican States; butWhat SEP long weekends will there be in October?

One of the days that are commemorated during this month is October 12, known as el “Columbus Day””or “Day of the discovery of America”, that is, the date on which Christopher Columbus arrived on the American continent.

But, Is there a long weekend on October 12? According to the Government of Mexico and the SEP, the Columbus Day is not a non-working day Therefore, work is done like any other day and basic education students do have classes.

What SEP bridges will there be in October?

So, What bridges are there in October 2023? de according to the 2023-2024 School Calendar, shared in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) in October there is only one day when there will be no classes for basic education students.

Its about October 27thwhen the School Technical Council (CTE) and Intensive Continuing Training Workshop for Teachers.

That is, the last day that the children will go to school will be Thursday, October 26 and they will return until Monday the 30th, having a three-day long weekend.

Subsequently, the next day of rest will be November 2, andl Day of the Dead; then on the 20th for the Mexican Revolution and on November 24 when the next CTE will be.

So now you know, prepare your bags for the next long weekends and take your family on a getaway to the beautiful tourist destinations that Mexico has.