From: Adam Arndt

Summertime is travel time. But what do you do in the evenings if you don’t want to go out on the town? I have the perfect hack for you!

Like almost everyone, I love to travel and explore, and in recent years I have enjoyed Europe. The Baltic Sea, Croatia, Bulgaria, France (Disneyland!) and most recently Italy were on my list.

Of course, you walk your 10,000 to 20,000 steps during the day and explore sights such as the Eiffel Tower or amusement parks, enjoy the beach and the sea view, the local cuisine or simply chill in the city center or nature.

But as someone who isn’t particularly into the club scene and doesn’t drink alcohol until late (#StraightEdge4Life!), I want to have a quiet night so that I’m ready to explore and eat again in the morning. That’s why I’ve gotten into the habit of packing something in my suitcase that gives me endless options for entertainment in the evening.

The simple solution: a streaming stick. In my case, a FireTV stick. But you can of course also take a Chromecast, a Roku stick or other providers that take up little space in your suitcase or hand luggage and that you can easily plug into the hotel TV or holiday accommodation. The only additional requirement: the WiFi should work.

Through EU laws, your streaming providers, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or WOW also be available outside of Germany. I was able to easily watch two seasons of the great series Hacking on Netflix (in the US on Max) or watch some episodes of The Daily Show on YouTube or access Prime Video content. Yay!

It can be more difficult with TV programs. If the accommodation does not offer anything in your local language, there is no guarantee that Waipu, MagentaTV, Joyn, RTL+ or public transport will offer every stream. But the VOD services and also YouTube or Twitch should provide plenty of entertainment if, for example, you have not downloaded anything in advance using the download function.

Sometimes, however, there is a problem, as I experienced on the Baltic Sea. The power supply, because depending on the room, there may not be a free plug or the cable may be too short. Now you could possibly take a USB distribution socket with you to supply all your gadgets (smartphone, tablet, laptop) with power or, if you only rely on the streaming stick, you can MacGyver play if you have an external power bank and one or two USB cables. However, I would recommend dismantling the construction when you are not in the room.

So here is my solution:

Another small problem can be that the flat screens in hotels are often mounted close to the wall. But you can usually get to the HDMI after a bit of trial and error and stretching. Then you just need to know how to switch to the streaming stick. Up until now, you’ve often had Samsung TVs where you can do this using the “Source” button, so you can try out the connections there.

PS: This hack should also work with portable consoles like the Switch or the Streamdeck or even with laptops, as long as you remember to use an HDMI cable…

Then you don’t have to settle for the small screen for ant eyes…

