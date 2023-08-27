Cicagna – Wolves raid Cicagna’s private properties, hunting sheep or chasing other wild animals. Everything happens as per their nature, it is clear, but the episodes of the last few weeks testify how at least one herd is habitually in the inhabited areas and it is still necessary to understand how to find a balance between the various dimensions. “It should be a pack of five. They told me that, from a camera, one looks lame», says Fabio Deriu, of the I Ponghi farm, in Le Piane, where the wolves have raided in recent days. It is not possible to know with certainty whether it is the same herd reported, in recent months, along the Lavagna stream, both in Pian dei Ratti and even in Carasco. The first striking episode in Cicagna dates back to a couple of weeks ago: «We had a state-of-the-art fence, which we thought was wolf-proof, and I slept peacefully – says Fulvio Gazzolo of the La Novellina agritourism – Instead, one morning I found eight sheep mauled. We had to finish a ninth. There are three left…” Have you considered the possibilities for compensation? “No. I’d rather let it go and forget. It wasn’t a good show. It’s scary too.” A few days ago, as mentioned, the wolves instead entered the orchard of “I Ponghi”, chasing a deer: «I found the deer in the ground, with all of its entrails eaten, and considerable damage. The fleeing animal must have broken through the fence and the wolves must have come after it. I also have goats, luckily they didn’t take them. I also have the Maremma but I really hope that a clash will never occur ». The orchard is made with cherry, apricot, plum, apple and other varieties, designed to differentiate at least two distinct moments of ripening of the plants. “Everything was financed with PSR funds – continues Deriu – Of course, if they came to check now, they would ask me what work I did with that money, because the conditions are what they are”. Deriu recalls another raid by wolves on another family property, in Monleone, where they had eaten the sheep. “In the current situation, I’m afraid there’s nothing we can do. It is a situation on which, however, we need to reflect because it must be managed ». Even the mayor, Marco Limoncini, points out that “there is also fear among the people”. Returned, years ago, in the glimpse of the Apennines of the Ligurian Levant, starting from the lower Val d’Aveto, the wolves have gradually increased in number and, perhaps driven by necessity, have acquired courage and ease reaching more and more often even the proximity of the centers inhabited. The first incursions were in the Mezzanego area. Now, the Fontanabuona is involved, where the first howls were heard in Val Cichero, and then in the upper part of the valley, to gradually extend. —