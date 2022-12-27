Lombardy 2023: the youngest candidate of the Democratic Party mimics Moratti

Lorenzo Pacini he is the secretary of the Young Democrats of Lombardy and in the next Lombard regional elections he will be the youngest candidate on the list of the Democratic Party (he will complete 27 years old in March).

However, his name is already quite well known on the national stage, given his commitment to the renewal of the party, which he spoke about with Affaritaliani.it and then during “PiazzaPulita” on La7.

Despite his young age (or perhaps because of it) he is already quite shrewd in using communication tools, as demonstrated by his amusing parody of Letizia Moratti.

The vice president of Lombardy in office has published un video in the unusual guise of a cook and Pacini immediately made a version of it very personalizedhighlighting what he considers the shortcomings of the center-right, from transport malfunctions to waiting lists in public health.

The result? It’s already very popular on social media… It’s been since Paola Cortellesi that an imitation of Moratti hasn’t been so funny.

