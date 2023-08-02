Lodi, the pacifier falls in the garden: 2-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison

A 2-year-old boy was poisoned by rat poison while he was playing in the garden of the apartment where he lives with his parents in the province of Lodi: according to what has been reconstructed, it was the pacifier that got the toxic substance to the mouth, which fell to the ground, came into contact with the poison.

The story took place in San Martino in Strada, in the province of Lodi: the little one was immediately sent to the Bergamo hospital by helicopter where he is under close observation by the doctors.

The blood tests carried out on the little one ruled out that the child could get worse in the next few hours: the parish priest, Don Davide Chioda, who is in contact with the family, reported it.

The responsibilities, according to what the priest revealed, should be attributed to the rat extermination company that intervened in the child’s home: “I think these workers were imprudent to leave poison tablets on the ground”.