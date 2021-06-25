Above the warships, below the fiber optic submarine cables. The dispute between the United States and China in the Pacific is not limited to that which travels on the surface, but goes much deeper and reaches the depths with the challenge on the cables that carry the internet connection in various sovereign states, especially in the area of the Pacific.

Stop the submarine cable project between Nauru and Kiribati

In recent days there has been a glaring example of this clash less evident to the naked eye, yet of important significance in the ongoing geopolitical battle between Washington and Beijing. In this case, to be circled on the map is Nauru, an island nation in the central Pacific, (much further) northeast of Australia. The local government decided to initiate a process that led to the termination of the submarine cable project, called East Micronesia Cable System, which was supposed to reach Nauru and two other countries in the area, Kiribati and the Federated States of Micronesia.

The goal of the project was to improve the internet connection of these Pacific island nations. Everything seemed ready for the project to start, then something stopped. Reason? The involvement of the Huawei Marine Networks, now called HMN Technologies and controlled by Hengtong Optic Electric Co Ltd. The presence of the Chinese giants has turned on the spotlight of the United States, also because the route of the cables also involves Guam, a US territory in the middle of the Pacific that hosts Washington’s crucial military assets.

Nauru stops Chinese companies and turns to Australia

The problem is that other international players, including the Finnish, also participated in the East Micronesia Cable System project Nokia. To exclude Huawei from the race, the entire project was effectively stopped. A passage that was obviously read as discriminatory by Beijing, which complains about the exclusion from digital procurement in which it would instead have a lot of know-how to provide.

Once the project is stopped, Nauru turned to Australia to start an alternative project because, however, the need for submarine cables carrying a broadband connection to the island has not vanished along with the shadow of Chinese companies. Just Nauru had advanced the first doubts about the involvement of realities in Beijing.

This is no coincidence, given that the island is one of the few remaining diplomatic allies in Taiwan (and therefore has no official diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic) and hosts a critic on its territory reception center for migrants rejected by Australia, country with which Nauru has very strong ties.

The influence of China in the Pacific

Position diametrically opposite from that of Kiribati, which in the fall of 2019 was the last country in order of time to break off relations with Taipei and start those with Beijing, despite the grievances of Washington, which fears that China could take root in an archipelago strategically located “only” two thousand kilometers from the US Navy’s Pacific Command Base in Honolulu.

This is not the first such case. The Pacific has long been one of the crucial places in the challenge between the US and China, also in terms of digital investments. Three years ago the project that should have reached the Solomon Islands, with Australia having taken on an expense of 62 million dollars in order to block the agreement between the archipelago and Beijing. In 2020, work was completed on 4,700 kilometers of cables linking Syndey to Honiara.

The battle over submarine cables and telecommunications

Australia, which has tense relations with China to say the least, is traditionally the South Pacific’s largest investor with 6.6 billion spent in the last decade, but Beijing has increased its presence in the area with about 1.4 billion put on the plate from 2010 onwards. Still little compared to Canberra, but trade between China and the Pacific islands has more than tenfolded in just a few years.

Solomon Islands and Kiribati have succumbed to Beijing’s advances, cutting off relations with Taiwan in 2019. Palau, who actually participated in the US ambassador’s expedition to his capital in Taipei just a few months ago. It was the first time since 1979 that a current US ambassador visited Taiwan.

The center of attention is also over Samoa, where a post-electoral clash is underway between a pro-Chinese president who, although defeated, does not want to leave power and a rival who would have emerged victorious at the polls. Meanwhile, Chinese companies are looking to buy Digicel, the main Pacific Islands telephone operator. It goes without saying that the United States and Australia are also trying to avoid the deal here. The contest is open, and is played on multiple levels. Some below sea level, but no less strategically important than those in the sunlight.