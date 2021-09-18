France has recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations in reaction to the US-GB-Australia military pact. This is a very serious step that reveals the very strong French irritation towards the two allies, especially for a faded order worth over 30 billion euros. President Emmanuel Macron ordered the recall of the ambassadors, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reported after Canberra renounced a submarine order for the French Naval Group in favor of US submarines. The move surprises the Americans.

Usa: “Regret over France’s decision”

The White House leaked its “regret” over the recall of the French ambassador, but said the United States will work to resolve the diplomatic dispute. “We are sorry that they have taken this step, we will continue to work in the coming days to resolve our differences, as we have done at other points during our long alliance,” explained a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Le Drian explained in a statement that the decision was made to recall the two French ambassadors “immediately” due to the “exceptional gravity of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States”. The abandonment of the ocean-class submarine project Australia and France had been working on since 2016 constitutes “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners,” the minister said.

“The consequences affect the very concept we have of our alliances, our partnerships, and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe,” complained the owner of the Quai d’Orsay. US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday the new Australia-US-GB defense alliance, which extends US nuclear submarine technology to Australia, as well as cyber defense, applied artificial intelligence. and subsea capabilities. The pact is widely seen as aimed at countering the rise of China. The move infuriated France, which lost a contract for the supply of conventional submarines to Australia that was worth 50 billion Australian dollars (31 billion euros) when it was signed in 2016. The French ambassador’s recalls in the The United States and Australia, key allies of France, are unprecedented. “It is really a stab in the back”, said Le Drian on Thursday, “we had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed”.