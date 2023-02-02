Thursday, February 2, 2023
Pacific Ocean | The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands after a 30-year hiatus as a counter move to China

February 2, 2023
in World Europe
Solomon Islands signed a secret security agreement with China last year.

United States has opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands after a 30-year hiatus. The opening of the embassy is a counter move for China, which has sought to strengthen its position in the South Pacific Ocean. Australia in particular has been anxiously watching the growth of China’s influence in its neighboring regions.

The US had announced the opening of the embassy in early 2022 before the Solomon Islands signed a secret security agreement with China last April.

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands who signed the agreement with China Manasseh Sogavare did not attend the opening ceremony of the embassy, ​​but the foreign minister Colin Beck was there.

United States closed its embassy in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara in 1993 after the end of the Cold War led to a reduction in diplomatic posts and a shift in US foreign policy priorities.

Solomon Islands is located in the northeast of Australia and was occupied by Japan in the Second World War. Guadalcanal, the main island of the Solomon Islands, was the site of one of the famous battles of World War II between the United States and Japan.

