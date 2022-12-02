Although they contribute less than 0.03% of total global carbon emissions, the Pacific islands are on the front lines of the climate crisis. Entire countries could be totally submerged in the next two to three decades. Reproducing the islands in a virtual world or relocating their populations are some of the solutions proposed by nation states such as Tuvalu, Vanuatu and the Fiji islands to guarantee their existence.

A country is not limited only to its territory. It is also constituted by its population, its nature, its culture, its traditions, its history and its ability to govern itself as a nation. But if it loses its sovereign territory, can it continue to exist?

Some Pacific island nations are currently grappling with this question, which previously seemed far-fetched. Because of catastrophes caused by climate change, entire countries in the Pacific could soon become uninhabitable. Several are destined to be completely submerged by the end of the century. Even if the planet manages to keep global warming below 1.5ºC, island nations like Tuvalu or Kiribati risk ending up under water.

Like other countries in the region, both nations are made up of atolls, islands that also have a shallow central lagoon, which makes them more vulnerable to sea level rise and its effects, such as coastal erosion. , the contamination of fresh water sources and the destruction of crops.

A country without territory

On November 15, a few days after the start of COP27, Simon Kofe, the Foreign Minister of Tuvalu sent an urgent message to the world. Standing behind a wooden lectern on one of the island’s beaches, he announced via video that the small Pacific island country would become the planet’s first digital nation.

“Since COP26 the world has not acted,” he said, as the UN and Tuvaluan flags waved behind him. “We had to take our own precautionary measures… Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious assets of our people. And to keep them safe from harm, no matter what happens in the physical world, we’re moving them to the cloud.”





In order to preserve what remains, Tuvalu will be the first country to double in the metaverse. Because, according to estimates, it is destined to be uninhabitable within the next 20 to 30 years.. Located halfway between Hawaii and Australia, the nine-island archipelago has a population of about 12,000 living on low-lying atolls.

This decision is part of Tuvalu’s Future Now project, a blueprint for a worst-case scenario. Creating a ‘digital twin’ of their lands is a way to preserve their territory and maintain their culture. The virtual space would allow Tuvaluans to interact with their land, its natural resources and its beauty, but also with each other, through the use of their language and their customs.

Tuvalu is also planning to move its administrative and governance systems into virtual space. But can you exercise your sovereignty over a digital territory? For Nick Kelly and Marcus Foth, professors at Queensland University of Technology, the answer is both ‘yes’ and ‘no’.

In an article published in the digital medium ‘The Conversation‘, Kelly and Foth state that “combining technological capabilities with governance characteristics for a ‘digital twin’ of Tuvalu is feasible”. This principle has been applied by other countries, such as Estonia, where there is a digital residency that allows non-Estonians to access services such as business creation. Or also virtual embassies, like the one created by Sweden on the Second Life platform, in 2011.

But getting the entire population of a country, even one as small as Tuvalu, to interact online and in real time is a technical challenge: “There are issues like bandwidth, computer power, and the fact that many Users are averse to headsets,” Kelly and Foth note. In addition, technological responses to climate change “often exacerbate the problem by their high consumption of energy and resources.”

Most likely, the Tuvalu replica is very similar to an online museum and digital community; it is not certain that it is a “substitute nation-state”, according to experts.

Relocation as a last option

For now, Tuvalu is still exploring its options, explains Lavetanalagi Seru, policy coordinator for the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN). According to the 30-year-old Fijian, there are still many challenges ahead. For example, the problem of the exclusive economic zone of the country, whose resources Tuvalu is the only one with the right to exploit. “The United Nations convention is very clear on how it is measured: it must be defined from a piece of dry land.”

According to Lavetanalagi Seru, the future prospects for Tuvalu are “heartbreaking” and he sees the same fate facing the small island state mirrored in his home country of Fiji. While atoll nations such as Tuvalu are more vulnerable to weather catastrophes than other Pacific countries – such as the higher elevation islands of Fiji – they face similar challenges. “Nothing can explain the pain, the trauma and the lack of a fixed home” that the Pacific islanders will suffer, “that feeling of being disconnected from their roots,” says Lavetanalagi Seru.

Since 65% of Fiji’s population lives within 5 kilometers of the coast, the danger from rising sea levels is imminent.

Children ride a bamboo raft along Fiji’s Coral Coast, in this November 11, 2003 file photo. TORSTEN BLACKWOOD AFP/Files

Over the past four years, a special agency of the Fiji government has been trying to determine how to relocate the country. He prepared a 130-page plan entitled “Reference operating procedures for planned transfers”, which will soon be presented to the country’s executive for approval. The plan outlines how to move communities whose homes will soon be under water. So far six villages have been relocated and another 42 are expected to follow the same path in the next five to ten years.

“Relocating communities is our last resort,” says Lavetanalagi Seru, “it’s not something we should do as a first step. We should not separate our communities from their ancestral lands.”

And doing it with dignity is not an easy task: in addition to houses, churches, schools, roads, health centers and essential infrastructure, moving a community also involves transporting cemeteries, for example.

In addition, it is vital to take into account the customs and needs of the population: moving a fishing community to the interior of the country and asking them to dedicate themselves to agriculture can be problematic, as can relocating older people to the top of hills it is difficult to access.

Lavetanalagi Seru grew up in a coastal community. Although he had witnessed the consequences of climate change, it took him a while to establish the connection. “We just thought it was a natural phenomenon,” he says. Only when he entered the university did he begin to connect the dots.

Then in 2016 Cyclone Winston swept through the country, destroying the equivalent of almost a third of Fiji’s GDP.

“The roof of our house crumpled like a sheet of paper because of the winds,” says Lavetanalagi Seru. “Our orchards were damaged, so my family had to resort to food from supermarkets. You need money for that.”

The destruction caused by the cyclone was of such magnitude that to this day some families have still not been able to rebuild their houses. “They just try to put food on the table, they don’t think about what job they could look for to have a better life,” adds Seru.

“The root of our problems”

The young Fijian suddenly raises his voice at the question of what the international community can do. The latter would be the main responsible for the serious situation of his compatriots, since the island country only contributes to a small fraction of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Developed countries that use coal and produce fossil fuels must stop any further expansion of these industries,” he says. “That is the root of our problems.” But while the scientific community, NGOs and climate activists have pleaded with nations to abandon fossil fuels, multinationals such as TotalEnergies and Shell plan to continue opening new oil and gas production hubs.





The reduction of polluting gas emissions into the atmosphere is the number one action to combat climate change. Climate monitoring and compensation to countries most affected are also crucial. © France 24

The lack of financing is also dangerous for the Pacific countries. Lavetanalagi Seru explains that although vulnerable countries in the Pacific have mitigation and adaptation plans for climate-related events, they do not have enough money to implement them. “If you look at the series of catastrophes we face each year… After one strikes, people are still recovering when the next one hits. Where are we going to get the money to rebuild?”

For the young Fijian it is up to the countries “that have benefited from our resources” to provide the necessary funds.

The COP27 summit ended with the creation of a historic climate “loss and damage” fund for developing countries particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The money will cover the cost of damage that these countries will not be able to avoid or adapt to. Nearly 200 countries and entities, including the European Union and the United States, agreed to contribute to the fund.

By the year 2050, up to 216 million people could be displaced by climate change. Neither migration nor relocation were addressed in the draft agreements of the COP27 conference.

This article was adapted from its original in French