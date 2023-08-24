On the very first day of Gamescom 2023, the Future Games Show 2023 was aired. One of the games shown was Pacific Drivethe four-wheeled exploration game planned for PC and PlayStation 5. The release period is “early 2024”,

There official description of Pacific Drive reads: “In this survival adventure, you will face supernatural dangers on every expedition in the Olympic Exclusion Zone. Your base of operations is an abandoned garage, where you can scavenge for new parts, customize your station wagon and carve deeper routes in the Zone. By gathering valuable resources and investigating what is left behind in the Zone, you will learn exactly what it takes to survive in this unpredictable and hostile environment.”

“It’s you and your station wagon against a ruthless and ferocious world. It’s going to take a lot more than a new set of tires to keep you alive, both on and off the road. Your faithful station wagon may be upgraded and beefed up to protect you, but the car is bound to take a beating. Keep the tank full and the panels intact to resist the radiation that permeates the Zone. You will be pushed to the limit: you will make repairs on the fly, scavenge materials wherever you can and adapt your mobile fortress to face the many dangers that lurk in the shadows.”