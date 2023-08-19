Pacific Drivethe interesting post-apocalyptic survival “by car”, was postponed in early 2024 on PC and PS5. However, the developers have announced that a new trailer of the game will be presented at Opening Night Live 2023.

The guys from Ironwood Studios have explained that the decision of postpone the exit of their title is linked to the desire to maintain a certain quality level but at the same time safeguard the health of the team members, avoiding them a demanding crunch to speed up the work.

Announced last September during a State of Play, Pacific Drive undoubtedly stands as a really interesting product and it is right that the authors take all the time necessary to deliver it to us in the best conditions.