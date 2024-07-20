AND available on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5 but the developers didn’t split the sales, so we don’t know which platform did better.

Pacific Drive sold really well exceeding all expectations of Ironwood Studios. How many people bought it? According to what was revealed by the development studio, has sold over 600,000 copies globally . It took five months from its launch on February 22, 2024, to achieve this result.

Great results

“We are amazed by the response to Pacific Drive. It is not a milestone we expected to reach when we started working on it, for us it’s a dream come true“, said Alex Dracott, CEO and Creative Director of Ironwood, in a statement, thanking players for their support.

Dracott is now an industry veteran, having started his career in 2011 as an intern at PlayStation, before moving on to Sony Online Entertainment, where he worked on Planetside 2. He also worked as an environment artist at Sucker Punch (inFAMOUS: Second Son) and as a lead VFX artist at Oculus VR before going independent and founding Ironwood Studios in November 2019.

Published by Kepler Interactive, Pacific Drive has received positive reviews from the presswith an average score of 79 on Metacritic. The reception from players has also been warm, with the game currently rated “Very Positive” on Steam (83% of the 9,600 user reviews are positive). In short, we’re talking about a title that has been very well received and that has just recently been updated.

In fact, the first major update was published on July 18thcompletely free, which introduces various improvements and new features such as the photo mode. The team plans to release two more updates in 2024, which will include new difficulty levels and cosmetic items (both free and paid).