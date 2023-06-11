The survival Pacific Drive is back to show at the Future Game Show. The developers they posted a video diary in which they made a game overviewexplaining different aspects and the experience they want to offer to the players.

Pacific Drive is a particular survival, in which you try to get by on board a station wagon, between materials to recover, dangers to avoid and improvements to bring to the vehicle. It is a very interesting game in its own way, certainly original in the survival scene.

The Future Game Show is the event organized by the Gamesradar magazine in which numerous games are presented, usually indie and double A. This year it was the stage for Lords of the Fallen and Layers of Fear, to name a couple.