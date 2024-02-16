Pacific Drive has a lot of study and in-depth work behind it, which the developers wanted to illustrate in this video diary dedicated to artistic sector of the game, arriving February 22nd on PC and PS5.

A few weeks after the video with 10 minutes of gameplay, Pacific Drive returns to show itself with an interesting behind the scenes in which the authors talk about how they achieved the post-apocalyptic setting and what the influences were for the design of the car that we will be able to use to drive through it.