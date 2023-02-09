Ironwood Studios has released a new gameplay trailers Of Pacific Drivethe first-person “driving survival” currently in development for PS5 and PC with the launch expected during 2023. You can view the movie in the player within this news.

Pacific Drive is a survival game in which the protagonist’s survival is closely linked to his car, since it is the main resource for moving around the game world and defending himself against the dangers of the Olympic Exclusion Zone, an area in the Pacific Northwest sealed off by the United States with high stone walls, full of radiation, supernatural horrors and where environmental collapses occur. For example, in the movie we see how it will be possible to repair and modify our station wagon with makeshift equipment, to make it more resistant to the dangers we will have to face in the game.

Just today we published on our pages the preview of Pacific Drive, in which Lorenzo Mancosu says:

“Pacific Drive is undoubtedly one of the most original productions encountered in this generation. The Ironwood Studios team is brimming with talent, certainly not lacking in audacity, but it is still too early to go too far about the unprecedented survival formula on a shabby station-wagon. The premises are good, the idea is interesting, the setting of the Pacific Northwest seems full of mystery, at least as much as the city of Hawkins which is at the center of the story of Stranger Things. However it is difficult to get a idea of ​​the feeling with the pad in hand, and above all of the overall structure of the work beyond the brief forays into the Exclusion Zone.Nevertheless, net of a technical sector still behind for a next-gen only title – it is a work to be kept under very close observation during this rich 2023.”