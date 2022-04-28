Mexico.- The Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce) emphasized that, at present, the Pacific alliance stands as the “eighth economic and exporting power in the world”.

It was 11 years ago when the Pacific Alliance (PA) was created, whose objective, which has been maintained for more than a decade, is to build an integration zone in order to progress towards free movement of goods between the countries that comprise it.

In this framework, the Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology highlighted that, today, the Pacific Alliance, in Latin America and the Caribbean, represents the 41% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while attracting the 38% of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The Comce recalled that, from the private initiative, in 2012 the Business Council of the Pacific Alliance (CEAP) was created, whose objective is to accompany the governments that participate in it in the deep integration process.

“The CEAP will promote the PA both in the member countries and in the business community and will submit to the respective governments, recommendations and suggestions for the best progress of the process of integration and economic-commercial cooperation between the countries, as well as promote and suggest visions and joint actions towards third markets”, pointed out the Mexican organization.

In this sense, the Comce recalled that, at present, Mexico has the pro tempore presidency (PPT) of the Alliance, whose functions are focused on coordinating the activities of the working groups of the different governments and the private sector.

“This year, the PPT is led by Mexico as a country and the private sector, under this responsibility both sectors have coordinated an ambitious agenda. Given the great responsibility of coordinating the work of the AP, the government of Mexico and Comce, they share the commitment and responsibility to continue creating an integration that generates value”, he indicated.