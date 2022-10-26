Tomorrow the Tuzos from Pachuca will have a new opportunity to be crowned in Mexican soccer, when the first leg of the grand final is played against the Red Devils of Toluca.
The group commanded by coach Guillermo Almada knows that there is no tomorrow, and if they do not get a good result from ‘Hell’, the return could be complicated, since Toluca knows how to play this type of match well.
Those from La Bella Airosa prevailed with authority in the semifinal to knock out Rayados de Monterrey, the team always favored for the title. The Tuzos had no qualms and thrashed the Royals 6-2 on aggregate, and now they want to do the same against the team from the Mexico Stadium.
Pachuca lineup (4-2-3-1)
Oscar Ustari: In the goal could not appear other than Oacar Ustari. The goalkeeper has done things well and today he is one of the best goals in the competition.
Kevin Alvarez: What about Kevin Alvarez? Without a doubt, one of the best Mexican soccer players in this tournament and that he has a long way to go. Possibly, he will play his last games and then embark on a new adventure to the Old Continent.
Gustavo Cabral: Defender Gustavo Cabral is Pachuca’s most experienced. He has strength and never gives up a ball.
Oscar Murillo: Accompanying Cabral in the center is Oscar Murillo. He was one of the main people responsible for Rayados not finding the key that would give them access to the lock that the Tuzos put in the lower part.
Mauricio Isais: One of the young revelations of this tournament that is about to end is Mauricio Isaís. At just 21 years of age, the winger has not been intimidated and it seems that he has been playing this type of series for years. Without a doubt, he has a future in football.
Victor Guzman: Already in the middle sector of the field, Víctor Guzmán will appear. The ‘Pocho’ has resumed his level of play and that is appreciated.
Israel Moon: The young Isral Luna did things well in the last game and Almada is expected to give him the opportunity to go from the start.
Louis Chavez: Another of the talented players that Pachuca has is Luis Chávez. The soccer player has drawn attention for his performance on the field, which has earned him to be considered in the Tri by Martino. There is much talk that he could go to Europe.
Romario Ibarra: Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra has become that different man from Pachuca. Although he is not at his best, he is still noted for his dribbling and dribbling.
Eric Sanchez: Already in the upper part of the field, the Mexican striker Erick Sánchez will appear. The attacker wants to get rid of the thorn and leave the wet gunpowder behind, since in the regular phase he only registered 2 goals.
Nicholas Ibanez: The scorer of the semester, Nicolás Ibáñez, will seek to return to the league, as he did in the first leg of the semifinals when he dispatched with the big spoon by scoring a hat-trick.
