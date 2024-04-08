Saturday, April 6, University 'Volcán' field. The UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Tuzos del Pachuca, for the match corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The numbers between Tigres and PachucaIn their last five meetings, they were quite even. Each squad had won two games; There was only one tie recorded, which occurred on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
However, tonight those led by Guillermo Almada showed their luck to the Nuevo León university students, who lost the undefeated at home, after losing 3-0, in a duel that was not being worked at all poorly by Tigres , but the lack of forcefulness struck them down.
Historically, Tigres and Pachuca have had two completely different models of doing business within the soccer industry. While the Tuzos bet on young people, signing elements without much poster, work them and then sell them to other clubs, those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León prefer to hire ready-made footballers, so as to avoid the learning curve and obtain immediate results.
If we look at the showcases of each club and only take into account the League titles, we could say that the Tigre formula has been more successful. However, Pachuca also has things to boast about, being, for example, the only Mexican team to win a Copa Sudamericana.
And if we analyze the direct confrontations between Regios and Hidalgo, things look even worse for those from Nuevo León, since they have lost two Liga MX titles and a CONCACAF against the 'Tuzos', showing that millions do not always determine the winners.
