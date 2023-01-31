The current champion of Liga MX continues at a high level despite the loss of the Argentine striker Nico Ibanez Y Victor Guzmanbecause at this moment he is the super leader of the Clausura 2023 with nine units, after having won this Monday 2-1 at Necaxa.
In addition to having lifted the 2022 Apertura League title, Pachuca also has a positive streak in the Hidalgo Stadiumwhich has become a real strength, since it has ten consecutive victories, aside from the last 32 duels held in the building, they have only fallen once.
In fact, the last setback for the Tuzos happened on August 17, 2022 when they were thrashed 0-3 by the Americaafter the targets of Alexander Zendejasthe Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez Y Henry Martinmatch where the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra he was kicked out.
Apart from hitting the Rayos in El Huracán for Date 4, the Tuzos also added three in the championship by thrashing 4-1 against juarez and thrash 5-1 Puebla, in Matchday 3 and 1, respectively. Already in the league of A2022, they beat 2-1 to tigers In the quarterfinals, they thrashed 5-2 striped in the semifinals and beat 3-1 Toluca in the grand finale To this we must add what was done in the regular phase, where they defeated Queretaro, tigers, Lion, Saints Lagoon, Xolos Y Atlasdrawing against cougars Y Mazatlan.
In addition, it should be remembered that the Uruguayan’s pupils Guillermo Almada they also reached the grand final of the Clausura 2022, losing against Atlashowever, they stood out for being super leaders, also getting good results at home during the league by beating 3-2 Atlético San Luis in quarters, 3-0 at America in the semifinals and beating the Rojinegros 2-1 in the second leg final. In the regular phase, they surpassed Chivas, Mazatlan, tigers, Blue Cross, Puebla Y stripedand equaled with White Roosters Y Xolos.
