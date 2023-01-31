They sold their goalscorer, they sold their best midfielder, their starting XI lost through injury It doesn’t matter, put homegrown players and put Pachuca back as leader The Guillermo Almada thing is scandalous pic.twitter.com/RVxBWC0vfz – Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) January 30, 2023

In fact, the last setback for the Tuzos happened on August 17, 2022 when they were thrashed 0-3 by the Americaafter the targets of Alexander Zendejasthe Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez Y Henry Martinmatch where the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra he was kicked out.

ANOTHER HOME WIN! ⚽🤩 The @Tuzos remain strong at the Hidalgo Stadium and defeat the @ClubNecaxa pic.twitter.com/jBUwagE58f – MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) January 30, 2023

In addition, it should be remembered that the Uruguayan’s pupils Guillermo Almada they also reached the grand final of the Clausura 2022, losing against Atlashowever, they stood out for being super leaders, also getting good results at home during the league by beating 3-2 Atlético San Luis in quarters, 3-0 at America in the semifinals and beating the Rojinegros 2-1 in the second leg final. In the regular phase, they surpassed Chivas, Mazatlan, tigers, Blue Cross, Puebla Y stripedand equaled with White Roosters Y Xolos.

90+11 The Matchday 4 match between Tuzos and Rayos ends at the Hidalgo Stadium. Pachuca breaks its own record by having won 10 games in a row playing at home. On Matchday 6 they will host Chivas. — TV Azteca Hidalgo (@Azteca_Hidalgo) January 30, 2023