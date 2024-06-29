In May 2024, on the twenty-sixth, to be exact, the Eagles of America They beat Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste 1-0 in the return match (2-1, on aggregate), and thus became the fourth team to achieve a Liga MX championship twice, in times of short tournaments. Pumas, León and Atlas de Guadalajara are the other teams that have achieved this.
From a distance, one might think that André Jardine has already done enough to guarantee his stay with the Azulcremas for many more years, and, although this is partially true, we all know that in Coapa the demands do not rest, so now they will have to fight no matter what for the third championship.
The mission will not be easy, it should be noted. The loss of a very important player for André Jardine’s scheme, as is the case of Julián Quiñones, who left the nest to play in the Arab league, guaranteeing the economic future of himself and his family.
Another footballer who could also leave the nest, facing the start of the Apertura 2024 tournament, is Alejandro Zendejas, and his destination would be neither more nor less than the Blue Cross Machine, whom he recently beat in the final by the Mexican championship.
Sources assure that the cement producers would have already asked about Alejandro, but that what América is asking for the player far exceeds what the celestial squad would be willing to pay, so it seems difficult for us to see him with Anselmi’s team for the next semester. .
For many, the signing of the former Tuzos del Pachuca player, Érick Sánchez, is the bombshell of the summer. And beyond the quality that everyone knows the player has, his age fit in with the philosophy and business model that Pachuca works with to export players to the old continent.
However, America convinced the footballer and ended up using his services, in one of those maneuvers that some in the industry consider ‘masterful’, and others criticize, for supposedly going against the maximum development of the youth player.
#Pachuca #wanted #sell #Érick #Sánchez #European #football #America #avoids
