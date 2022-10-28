Pachuca vs Toluca: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

This Thursday the grand final of the Ida of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League took place, where Toluca did not take advantage of the locality in the Nemesio Diez Stadiumreceiving a crushing 1-5 loss against Pachuca, thanks to a brace from the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarramore goals of the Argentines Gustavo Cabral Y Nico Ibanezas well as mauritius isaiswhile for the choriceros the Ecuadorian discounted Jordan Sierraalthough the Mexicans could have made a second entry, but the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez he failed from eleven steps in added time.
Now, the Red Devils of Ignatius Ambriz they must travel to Bella Airosa to seek to overcome a key that seems defined, this Sunday, October 30, in The hurricane. On the other hand, the third could be the good one for the Uruguayan strategist William Almadawho has already lost two finals in the past, one with Santos Laguna and another just six months ago against the Atlas.
Date: Sunday, October 30
Location: Gentleman
Stadium: Hidalgo (The Hurricane)
Schedule: 7:36 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:36 p.m. (US South time) and 8:36 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: FOX Sports and Claro Sports
Online Streaming: www.foxsports.com.mx/ Y www.youtube.com/c/marcaclaro
PACHUCA: 4 wins
TOLUCA: 1 win
TIES: 0 draws
PACHUCA: GGGGP
TOLUCA: PEGGG
Despite the result obtained, William Almada keeps his feet on the ground, since he indicated that the result does not reflect the difference in quality between the two teams, expecting a complicated duel in the second leg, at the same time he asked his managers for restraint and warned that they will not change their style of play no matter how much advantage they have.
“It is an accident that happens in soccer, the best way to score a goal is to look for another and so on, the difference in soccer and with Toluca is not this, we are not going to fool ourselves, the next 90 minutes in Pachuca will be very complicated and we have to prepare the players. We have played some excellent 90 minutes that we must crystallize in the next game because we have not won anything, I told the players that they must have their feet on the ground, nobody is going to give you the title before playing. We are not going to change our way of playing for a result, we are going to try to win it, there is a great team opposite, so we are going to approach it in the same way “He launched.
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Oscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Kevin Alvarez, Mauricio Isais
Midfielders: Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez, Victor Guzman
Forwards: Romario Ibarra, Paulino de la Fuente, Nico Ibanez
Banking: Israel Luna, Illian Hernández, Avilés Hurtado, Javier López, Marino Hinestroza, Roberto de la Rosa, Carlos Moreno, José Castillo, Pedro Pedraza, Miguel Tapias
After the rout received, Nacho Ambriz He did not hide his sadness at the emotional blow that hit the group hard, but he accepted that the result is not definitive and that he still has hope of being able to dream of the title.
“Nightmare was the first half, we made a lot of mistakes. Today Pachuca had five and scored five, we had six and scored one. It’s a lot of punishment in what was the game, things are screwed up internally, but there are two 45-minute halves left, we have little to lose and a lot to gain. It’s okay to be left for dead, but we’re not. It’s not a matter of attitude, the blow is hard, we’re sorry for our fans, because it’s not normal for you to leave at halftime with four goals against, but we’re not dead yet. There is life, they may laugh at me, but it doesn’t matter, I trust this group. I must have hope, I am very positive. For the fans there is no reproach, I am sorry for them. There is a great connection between the fans and the players and that leaves me frustrated. Now we have to play a perfect game, we have to strengthen ourselves, we can’t look for the fourth, without having scored the first “he declared.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Bryan Angulo, Carlos Guzman
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Leo Fernandez, Jean Meneses
Forwards: Carlos Gonzalez, Camilo Sanvezzo
Banking: Haret Ortega, Fernando Navarro, Isaías Violante, Jordan Sierra, Daniel Álvarez, Alan Rodríguez, Jorge Torres Nilo, Gustavo Gutiérrez, Sebastián Saucedo, Jorge Rodríguez
With the task of going to thrash the Pachuca to the Hidalgo Stadium to be able to dream of the eleventh title, Toluca will come out with everything regardless of whether they will receive more goals or not, because the die is already cast, however, as it has done throughout the league, William Almada will not speculate and will go out looking for more goals to get out of his losing streak when it comes to finals, so he will surely seal a new victory due to the defensive deficiencies of the pupils of Nacho Ambriz.
Prediction: Pachuca 4-2 Toluca
