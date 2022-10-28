Pachuca vs Toluca: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

PASTES FOR EVERYONE! 🥙🐭 The #Pachuca He has practically tied the title of the Apertura 2022 after ending the #Toluca in the First Leg Final ⚽️🔥 Those led by Guillermo Almada obtained a comfortable advantage to close at home and with their people 😮‍💨🤪 😈 TOLUCA 1 – 5 PACHUCA 🐭 pic.twitter.com/bM5XMK1Cyc – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) October 28, 2022

“It is an accident that happens in soccer, the best way to score a goal is to look for another and so on, the difference in soccer and with Toluca is not this, we are not going to fool ourselves, the next 90 minutes in Pachuca will be very complicated and we have to prepare the players. We have played some excellent 90 minutes that we must crystallize in the next game because we have not won anything, I told the players that they must have their feet on the ground, nobody is going to give you the title before playing. We are not going to change our way of playing for a result, we are going to try to win it, there is a great team opposite, so we are going to approach it in the same way “He launched.

“Nightmare was the first half, we made a lot of mistakes. Today Pachuca had five and scored five, we had six and scored one. It’s a lot of punishment in what was the game, things are screwed up internally, but there are two 45-minute halves left, we have little to lose and a lot to gain. It’s okay to be left for dead, but we’re not. It’s not a matter of attitude, the blow is hard, we’re sorry for our fans, because it’s not normal for you to leave at halftime with four goals against, but we’re not dead yet. There is life, they may laugh at me, but it doesn’t matter, I trust this group. I must have hope, I am very positive. For the fans there is no reproach, I am sorry for them. There is a great connection between the fans and the players and that leaves me frustrated. Now we have to play a perfect game, we have to strengthen ourselves, we can’t look for the fourth, without having scored the first “he declared.

