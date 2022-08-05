On the weekend the Tigres will be playing the game of day 7 against the Tuzos del Pachuca. This game looks attractive due to the good moment that both teams are going through, who will seek to continue doing well in the contest to have greater possibilities of obtaining the long-awaited title.
Here we present the preview of the game, with all the details you should know about it.
The match will start next sunday august 7at the point of 6:05 p.m.; the venue for this commitment will be the historic Hidalgo Stadium.
Pachuca 2-1 Tigers – March 06, 2022
tigers 3-0 Pachuca – October 20, 2021
Pachuca 1-0 Tigers – March 18, 2021
Tigres 1-1 Pachuca – 01 August 2020
Pachuca 2-0 Tigers – February 01, 2020
You can enjoy the game through the signal of FOX Spots Y Claro Sportswhile the online coverage can be followed on the platforms of Fox Sports Y Youtube Claro Sports.
Possible Pachuca alignment
Oscar Ustari (P);
Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Mauricio Isais;
Luis Chavez, Jesus Hernandez, Victor Guzman;
Avilés Hurtado, Erick Sánchez and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Possible lineup of Tigres UANL
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Javier Aquino, Diego Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Jesus Angulo;
Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Sebastián Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio;
Nicolas Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Usually, each time these teams face each other there are emotions and goals, although in the last 5 matches the balance has tilted in favor of those from La Bella Airosa, with 3 wins, a draw and a single triumph for the royals.
Although now the situation is different, and the university students know that with a victory they would continue as pointers, while Pachuca wants the victory to climb the rungs in the general classification.
Forecast: Pachuca 1-2 Tigres UANL.
