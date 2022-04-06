The regular phase of Clausura 2022 is just weeks away from coming to an end and one of the pending matches is between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Tigres, corresponding to matchday 9 of the contest.
It is expected that this will be a screaming game due to the good moment that both teams are going through. The teams know that a win could help them take first place overall. The one and the two face each other in an encounter with the slogan of winning or dying.
Here we present the preview with all the details of the match.
The game will start next Thursday April 7at the point of 7:00 p.m.. The Hidalgo Stadium will witness this confrontation for the first place in the competition.
tigers 3-0 Pachuca – October 20, 2021
Pachuca 1-0 Tigers – March 18, 2021
Tigers 1-1 Pachuca – August 01, 2020
Pachuca 2-0 Tigers – February 01, 2020
Tigers 0-0 Pachuca – November 09, 2019
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sports and Claro Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the platformhttps://www.foxsports.com/.
Possible lineup of Tigres UANL
Nahuel Guzman (P);
Jesus Dueñas, Jesus Angulo, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino;
Guido Pizarro (C), Rafael De Souza, Juan Vigón, Floran Thauvin;
Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac.
Possible Pachuca alignment
Oscar Ustari (P) (C);
Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Daniel Aceves;
Luis Chavez, Romario Ibarra, Victor Guzman;
Erick Sánchez, Avilés Hurtado and Nicolás Ibáñez.
This game will be a game that promises emotions and many goals. The previous results are balanced and slightly inclined in favor of those of La Bella Airosa, although the felines will seek to impose conditions as locals. A match is coming!
Forecast: Pachuca 2-1 Tigers.
