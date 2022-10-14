Pachuca vs Tigres: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo

Stadium: Gentleman

Hour: 9:06 p.m.

Referee: Fernando Guerrero

UANL Tigers: two

Ties: 0

UANL Tigers: VVVDV

Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo

Media: Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Sebastian Cordova, Raymundo Fulgencio

Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac

Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Mauricio Isais

Media: Luis Chavez, Javier Lopez, Israel Luna

Forwards: Erick Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado and Nicolas Ibanez

To play tonight against Tigres, @OscarUstari will complete 100 games with the Tuzos. pic.twitter.com/e89v9zMHei — Tuzologia.net (@Tuzologia) October 13, 2022

However, Ustari could not have a round celebration, since his team fell in the first match of the Fiesta Grande by the slightest difference.

The Frenchman scored the only goal of the game, and with it, in addition to giving his team the win, he established himself as the third top scorer in the history of the leagues, beating García Aspe with whom he shared the position with 28.

Now, Gignac came to 29 targetsonly below Jared Borgetti, with 40, and José Saturnino Cardozo, who is the maximum network breaker with 43.

Forecast: Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL.