Pachuca vs Tigres: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

The second leg of the 2022 Apertura quarterfinals will be played this weekend. In one of the most even games, the Tuzos from Pachuca Y tigers.
In the first leg match, the felines took advantage of their local quality to take advantage and win by the slightest difference on the Universitario field, with a goal from their star striker André-Pierre Gignac.
For their part, those from La Bella Airosa already know what it’s like to beat the Tigres in Hidalgo. It was in the game of day 7 when they beat the northerners by a score of 2-0.
At the end of this confrontation, it will be known who will be the four semifinalists of the competition,
When?: Sunday October 16
Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo
Stadium: Gentleman
Hour: 9:06 p.m.
Referee: Fernando Guerrero
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sports Y Claro Sports. Via online on the platform Fox Sports and in youtube clear.
Pachuca: 3
UANL Tigers: two
Ties: 0
Pachuca: DEVDV
UANL Tigers: VVVDV
Possible lineup of Tigres UANL (4-2-1-3)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesus Angulo
Media: Guido Pizarro, Rafael de Souza, Sebastian Cordova, Raymundo Fulgencio
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Possible alignment of Pachuca (4-2-1-3)
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Mauricio Isais
Media: Luis Chavez, Javier Lopez, Israel Luna
Forwards: Erick Sanchez, Aviles Hurtado and Nicolas Ibanez
Latest news from Pachuca
Ustari reached 100 games with the Tuzos
One of the most complete goalkeepers in Mexican soccer is Oscar Ustari. The Argentine goalkeeper has become one of the essentials under the three posts of Pachuca, where in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Tigres he added 100 games played defending the colors of Hidalgo.
However, Ustari could not have a round celebration, since his team fell in the first match of the Fiesta Grande by the slightest difference.
Latest news from Tigres UANL
Gignac becomes the third top scorer in the league
Last Thursday, the striker Andre-Pierre Gignac He appeared at the most opportune moment to give Tigres the victory and extract oil for the return match.
The Frenchman scored the only goal of the game, and with it, in addition to giving his team the win, he established himself as the third top scorer in the history of the leagues, beating García Aspe with whom he shared the position with 28.
Now, Gignac came to 29 targetsonly below Jared Borgetti, with 40, and José Saturnino Cardozo, who is the maximum network breaker with 43.
Once again, a hard-fought game is expected and mostly played in the middle sector of the field. This will be a game of strategies on the part of the coaches, however, the Tuzos del Pachuca will take advantage of their local quality and beat the university team.
Forecast: Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL.
