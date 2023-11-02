📝 Pachuca and Puebla divide unitshttps://t.co/gjny3v5HjF — Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) October 31, 2023

“We are the team that shoots the most at goal, but has the fewest goals; there is the sin. If we are going to play better than the rival and create more situations, it opens up a greater range of possibilities, but the issue of effectiveness has been very difficult. We will continue along this line because we are convinced of improving.”said the helmsman.

On the other hand, the South American coach commented that it will be difficult to recover Javier ‘Chofis’ Lópezbecause if you return to activity, it will be for the final phase or until the next semester.

“He is in a recovery process; Unfortunately it has cost him a lot. He has had pubalgia and muscle discomfort that has not allowed him to continue. “We will continue trying to recover it.”he finished.

“The boys played an interesting game, it is the team we want to see, that wants to be the protagonist. The most difficult thing was to open the scoring. Young people, young people, I believe that the name does not matter, if a young person does what I intend, he will be there. Sometimes the needs are in the day to day, and if a young person does it better, a young person will be there”he declared.

Likewise, El Tano showed that he will be able to rotate players against Pachuca since they have a significant load of games and he is concerned that there are elements that have more minutes played than others and initially the team will rest this Wednesday.

“We have a string of games, I gave them rest tomorrow, we had been training for many days. On Thursday we will think about how they are, all the games are important. We’ll see, there are players with more minutes than others and that worries me.”he finished.

