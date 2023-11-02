Next Saturday, November 4, Striped visit to Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadium for their match on Matchday 16, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The royals will seek to add another victory.
Those from Bella Airosa faced the Atlas in it Jalisco Stadiumbut last weekend they tied 1-1 with the Puebla in The Hurricane. The Argentine striker Lucas Di Yorio He appeared only at minute 7, while the Colombian Kevin Velasco He closed the scoreboard at 12′. Los Tuzos are fifteenth with 16 points.
On the other hand, just on Tuesday Monterrey left behind the painful defeat suffered against America and hit him Necaxa by 3-0 in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumthanks to the Chilean’s goals Sebastian Vegasthe Argentinian German Berterame and Victor Lopez. In this way, La Pandilla remains third with 26 units.
When? Saturday, November 4
Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo
Stadium: Hidalgo (The Hurricane)
Schedule: 9:05 p.m.
Channel: FOX Sports and Claro Sports
streaming: www.foxsports.com.mx and www.youtube.com/@clarosports
The Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada He regretted that the lack of a goal is the Achilles heel of his squad, considering that the performance of his last games has been good, although he lacks the final touch.
“We are the team that shoots the most at goal, but has the fewest goals; there is the sin. If we are going to play better than the rival and create more situations, it opens up a greater range of possibilities, but the issue of effectiveness has been very difficult. We will continue along this line because we are convinced of improving.”said the helmsman.
On the other hand, the South American coach commented that it will be difficult to recover Javier ‘Chofis’ Lópezbecause if you return to activity, it will be for the final phase or until the next semester.
“He is in a recovery process; Unfortunately it has cost him a lot. He has had pubalgia and muscle discomfort that has not allowed him to continue. “We will continue trying to recover it.”he finished.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
Defenses: Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodríguez, José Castillo
Midfielders: Pedro Pedraza, David Terans, Oussama Idrissi, Marino Hinestroza
Forwards: Lucas Di Yorio, Érick Sánchez
Substitutes: Celso Ortiz, Roberto de la Rosa, Jesús Hernández, Alexei Domínguez, Illian Hernández, Elías Montiel, Byron Castillo, Carlos Rodas, Jahaziel Marchand, Luis Sánchez
After beating the Necaxathe Argentine helmsman Fernando Ortiz He stated that this version of Monterrey is the one he wants to see every week, since they understood the needs of the game and were protagonists.
“The boys played an interesting game, it is the team we want to see, that wants to be the protagonist. The most difficult thing was to open the scoring. Young people, young people, I believe that the name does not matter, if a young person does what I intend, he will be there. Sometimes the needs are in the day to day, and if a young person does it better, a young person will be there”he declared.
Likewise, El Tano showed that he will be able to rotate players against Pachuca since they have a significant load of games and he is concerned that there are elements that have more minutes played than others and initially the team will rest this Wednesday.
“We have a string of games, I gave them rest tomorrow, we had been training for many days. On Thursday we will think about how they are, all the games are important. We’ll see, there are players with more minutes than others and that worries me.”he finished.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Omar Govea, Ponchito González, Luis Romo
Forwards: Germán Berterame, ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Joao Rojas, César Garza, Ángel Jordán, Víctor López, Luis Cárdenas, Jonathan González, Kevin Ortega, César Bustos, Daniel Parra, Isidro Suárez, Maxi Meza
