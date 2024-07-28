Pachuca and NY Red Bulls will face each other in this group stage. The Tuzos come to this tournament as current champions of the Concacaf Champions League, while the squad from the Big Apple is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Pachuca vs New York Red Bulls: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Harrison, New Jersey
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Date: July 30th
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (EST) in the United States, 6:00 p.m. in Mexico
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV in Mexico and the United States.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Pumas
|
2-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
saint Louis
|
2-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Lion
|
0-0
|
Opening 2024
|
Monterrey
|
0-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Columbus Crew
|
3-0 V
|
Concacaf Champions Cup Final
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Toronto
|
Leagues Cup 2024
|
Cincinnati
|
3-1 V
|
MLS
|
Montreal
|
2-2
|
MLS
|
Colorado
|
1-1
|
MLS
|
Philadelphia
|
0-0
|
MLS
The Tuzos have not had the expected start to the Apertura 2024. Guillermo Almada’s team is rebuilding after the departure of some key players and the arrival of new players.
According to recent reports, Pachuca is interested in signing winger Joao Grimaldo, who currently plays for Sporting Cristal.
The Hidalgo team will have to beat European and South American teams to sign the Peruvian national team player.
The Red Bulls are having a good season in the MLS. The New York team is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 41 points from 25 games (10 wins, four draws and eleven losses).
They are only below the overwhelming Inter Miami, Cincinnati and two points behind the Columbus Crew.
Pachuca: C. Moreno; L. Rodriguez, G. Cabral, A. Micolta, B. Gonzalez; P. Pedraza, N. Deossa, A. Bautista; G. Alvarez, O. Idrissi, S. Rondon.
NY Red Bulls: C. Colonel; D. Nealis, A. Reyes, N. Elie, K. Duncan; D. Edelman, R. Donkor, L. Morgan; C. Harper, W. Carmona, E. Manoel.
This is shaping up to be one of the closest duels of the entire second matchday of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Although Pachuca has not started the Liga MX on the right foot, it has a very competitive team that knows what it is playing for.
He will face a team without big names, but also with a defined style of play and with good recent results.
Pachuca 2-2 NY Red Bulls
