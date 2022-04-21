This weekend will be the penultimate day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the corresponding date 16 between the Rayados de Monterrey and the Tuzos de Pachuca will take place at the Blue and Whites’ home at the Hidalgo Stadium.
Both come from adding units in the midweek day, the royals drew a tie at home and the Tuzos beat the Strip at home.
When is? Saturday April 23.
What time does it start? 5:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Hidalgo Stadium; Pachuca, Hidalgo.
TV Channels | Fox Sports 2 (Mexico); futboTV, Univision and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | Fanatiz Mexico, MARCA Claro and Claro Sports (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The team from the Sultana del Norte could not get the victory at home and tied at zero goals with the red and black, in addition, Celso Ortiz He was expelled so he will not have any activity over the weekend during his visit to the ‘Bella Airosa’.
Los Tuzos regained the overall leadership by beating la Franja and once again surpassed the team from San Nicolás de los Garza. So they have the possibility of being leaders depending on themselves, in the two remaining matches.
Pachuca Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Ustari; Alvarez, Cabral, Moreno, Aceves; Sanchez, Chavez; Hurtado, Guzmán, Ibarra and Ibáñez.
Lineup Monterey (4-2-3-1) | Andrada; Medina, Montes, Vegas, Aguirre; Romo, Kranevitter; Campbell, Meza, Pizarro, and Janssen.
With a win at home, the team from Hidalgo would practically secure the first place in the general classification, so they will not leave the Rayados an easy path, who are looking to add three to get a ticket to the direct Liguilla, since from the fourth place , they have several teams hot on their heels. Therefore, it is possible that there will be a tie.
Pachuca 1-1 Monterrey.
