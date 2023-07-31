Round of 16 matches#LeaguesCup2023 Inter Miami 🆚 Orlando

LAFC 🆚 Juarez

Mazatlan 🆚 Dallas

Pachuca 🆚 Dynamo

NY RB 🆚 NYCFC

Cougars 🆚 Queretaro

Atlas 🆚 N.England

Charlotte 🆚 Blue Cross

Philadelphia 🆚 DC United

Leon 🆚 Real SL

Striped 🆚 Portland

Tigers 🆚 Vancouver… pic.twitter.com/ehxzU378FI – Antonio Rosique (@Antonio_Rosique) July 31, 2023

🚨LAST MINUTE!🚨 Óscar Ustari 🇦🇷 leaves Los Tuzos, the goalkeeper did not accept that the young Carlos Moreno was a starter in the Leagues Cup, he demanded that DT Almada be a starter and the coach maintained his position, for which he asked the Pachuca board of directors leave the club and… pic.twitter.com/1peonnXGnz — Raúl Orvananos (@RaulOrvananos) July 27, 2023

Houston Dynamo adds two goals in two shots against Santos Laguna. 13′ Corey Baird

25′ Griffin Dorsey pic.twitter.com/ErbCVnM665 — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) July 26, 2023

Months later they collided in the North American Super Leaguewhere they equalized 2-2 thanks to Juan Carlos Cacho and the Colombian Andres Chitivataking everything to penalties where the people of Hidalgo won 4-3.

A year later, again in the super leaguecame the revenge of the Orange by winning 2-0; Later, in the Group Phase of the super league 2010, again those of Texas came out graceful 2-1; finally, in the CONCACAF Champions League 2009-2010, the Aztecs won 2-0 and 0-1.

Despite making million-dollar transactions with some of the sales, the team has not been reinforced as it should, since they only brought the Argentines Sergio Barreto and Lucas Di Yorioas well as the Uruguayan David Teras and the Ecuadorian Byron Castilloapart from the possibility that the Uruguayan Nicholas Schiappacasse can stay at the club after being on loan.

Nicolás Schiappacasse (🇺🇾, 24 years old) is close to being a new reinforcement for Club Pachuca; His letter already belongs to the Group, he was on trial at Real Oviedo but will not be part of the squad, Almada’s OK is missing to make it official. He already trains at the Football University. pic.twitter.com/2LN7m19uow — TRANSFER LIGA MX. (@TransferLigaMX) July 30, 2023

🌇 | We took advantage of the last of the Dallas sun to refine details.#PachucaSomosTodos🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/m4Rr2zOOln — Club Pachuca 🌟 (@Tuzos) July 29, 2023

Among the injured in the team are the Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebethe left side tate schmitt and the Nigerian striker Ifunanyachi Achara.

The Houston Dynamo are set to sign Polish midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. The 24-year-old AM will arrive from Polish side Pogon Szczecin. He scored 6 goals and assisted 6 in his 34 appearances last season. He has been with Pogon for his entire career. (@wlodar85) #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/ndPCzclq1L — MLS NETWORK (@mlsnetwork) July 28, 2023

Pick: Pachuca 0-2 Houston Dynamo