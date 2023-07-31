Some of the sixteenth keys League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS have been defined, after ending some Groups in the first phase. For this reason, Pachuca already knows its rival in said instance and it is the Houston Dynamowhere the Mexican militates Hector Herrera. The duel will take place the following Wednesday, August 2 at the Shell Energy Stadium.
Los Tuzos managed to avoid the first phase by being the team from Mexico that accumulated the most points between the Apertura 2022 and the Clausura 2023, however, there is very little left of that champion club, since it suffered a large number of casualties: Kevin Alvarez, Victor Guzman, Luis Chavez, Mauricio Isaisthe Colombian-Mexican Fernando Ovelarthe Argentinian Nico Ibanezthe Colombian Aviles Hurtadothe Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, daniel acevesthe Spanish Pauline of the Source and the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarra.
On the other hand, the orange advanced as second South Group 2 with three units. On Date 1 he matched 1-1 against the Orlando City, losing 5-4 on penalties. For Matchday 2, the HH team tied 2-2 with Saints Lagoon in regulation time, although now they did triumph on penalties 4-5.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Wednesday, August 2
location: Houston Texas
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium
Schedule: to be defined
Referee: to be defined
Channel: Apple TV in Mexico, TUDN and Univision in the United States
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
More news about the Leagues Cup
This will be the eighth time the two teams have met. The first time it happened in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2007in the Ida Pachuca fell 2-0 on North American soil, but in the second leg, the Argentines Cristian ‘Chaco’ Gimenez and Gabriel Caballero equalized the aggregate 2-2, later houston went back to the front, but the chaco put the 3-3. After the orange again they went up 3-4, however, The eternal brought the Tuzos back to life. Already in the extension, the chaco He achieved his hat-trick to give the team a place in the final 4-5 overall.
Months later they collided in the North American Super Leaguewhere they equalized 2-2 thanks to Juan Carlos Cacho and the Colombian Andres Chitivataking everything to penalties where the people of Hidalgo won 4-3.
A year later, again in the super leaguecame the revenge of the Orange by winning 2-0; Later, in the Group Phase of the super league 2010, again those of Texas came out graceful 2-1; finally, in the CONCACAF Champions League 2009-2010, the Aztecs won 2-0 and 0-1.
PACHUCA: EPEPP
HOUSTON: EEEPE
In less than 250 days, the board disarmed the team that gave them a new star just last year, since of the eleven elements that participated in the final against Tolucaonly remain Eric Sanchez and the Argentine defender Gustavo Cabral.
Despite making million-dollar transactions with some of the sales, the team has not been reinforced as it should, since they only brought the Argentines Sergio Barreto and Lucas Di Yorioas well as the Uruguayan David Teras and the Ecuadorian Byron Castilloapart from the possibility that the Uruguayan Nicholas Schiappacasse can stay at the club after being on loan.
Goalie: Carlos Moreno
defenses: Sergio Barreto, Jorge Berlanga, Gustavo Cabral
midfielders: Bryan González, Jahaziel Marchand, Erick Sánchez, Byron Castillo, Miguel Rodríguez
strikers: Lucas Di Yorio, Roberto de la Rosa
substitutes: Elias Montiel, Pedro Pedraza, Marino Hinestroza, David Terans, Illian Hernandez, Francisco Figueroa, Jose Castillo, Pedro Martinez.
In the middle of the tournament League Cuphe Houston Dynamo could add a new reinforcement: the polish Sebastian Kowalczyk. The midfielder would arrive from Pogon Szczecin from Poland. First you must undergo medical tests to then be able to sign your contract.
Among the injured in the team are the Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebethe left side tate schmitt and the Nigerian striker Ifunanyachi Achara.
Goalie: Steve Clark
defenses: Micael dos Santos, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey, Franco Escobar
midfielders: Hector Herrera, Artur de Lima, Amine Bassi
strikers: Corey Baird, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Ibrahim Aliyu
substitutes: Brad Smith, Thorleifur Ulfarsson, Iván Franco, Luis Caicedo, Daniel Steres, Andrew Tarbell, Mujeeb Murana, Chase Gasper, Charles Auguste, Xavier Valdez, Ethan Bartlow, Brooklyn Raines
Before a dismantled Pachuca that has failed to win in its last five games, the outlook is encouraging for the Houston Dynamowhich has not had a great performance either, however, if it maintains a balanced squad that could easily overcome the Aztecs.
Pick: Pachuca 0-2 Houston Dynamo
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Pachuca #Houston #Dynamo #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply