What a game the one that awaits us next weekend, when the Chivas del Guadalajara They get into the Hidalgo field to measure forces against the Tuzos del Pachuca.
The rojiblancos come from drawing at the last moment in their most recent match against Santos Laguna, thus adding 8 points and staying in seventh place in the competition.
For their part, those from La Bella Airosa had no difficulty and defeated León by the slightest difference, thus achieving their third consecutive victory and being the leader with 12 units.
When? Saturday February 11
Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo
Stadium: Gentleman
Hour: 9:05 p.m.
You can enjoy the game through the signal Fox Sports and Claro Sports.
Pachuca: 2 wins
Ties: 2
Chivas: 1 win
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier, and Cristian Calderón.
Media: Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez, Carlos Cisneros, Victor Guzman
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado and Daniel Rios
The reason why Chiquete was not against Querétaro
The player Jesus Orozco Chiquete He was not in the game against Querétaro. The footballer made the trip, but did not appear in training and did not appear on the bench.
The team informed through its social networks that the player reported a personal problem, requesting authorization to be able to leave. It is expected that he will not be present for the game against Pachuca either.
Paunovic’s statements after the tie
After the draw achieved at the last moment in Akron, the Chivas coach, Veljko Paunovic, explained that he feels calm, since he knows that the team is under “reconstruction”, as he mentioned in an interview.
“The reaction was the right one, people supported and applauded that great reaction. It is a team under construction, experiences like this we draw a moral that for our team it is important to be consistent throughout the game. I see that eThe team is giving everything. I am enormously happy with the dedication that the group has and to continue thinking about improving. We are going to continue to improve, day by day, week by week and in each game.”he said at a press conference.
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Jose Castillo, Gustavo Cabral, Mauricio Isais
Media: Luis Chavez, Marino Hinestroza, Jesus Hernandez, Javier Lopez
Forwards: Roberto de la Rosa and Aviles Hurtado
Almada reveals how he exploited the level of ‘La Chofis’ to the maximum
the mexican player javier lopez He is living his second wind in Mexican soccer. Chofis is ‘on fire’ and it is that in 5 games played they have 4 scores. Regarding the good moment he is experiencing, coach Almada revealed how he has fully exploited the footballer’s abilities.
“I always say that the Mexican needs to be convinced, that is not imposed, each player chooses. Eduardo was convinced of the things that we proposed to him and today he shows his good level. For example, against Necaxa he was the player who recovered the most balls, with 18. He is also contributing from other places, not just with goals ”he commented in an interview.
Pachuca 3-1 Chivas.
