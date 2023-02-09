Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo

Stadium: Gentleman

Hour: 9:05 p.m.

Ties: 2

Chivas: 1 win

Defenses: Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier, and Cristian Calderón.

Media: Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez, Carlos Cisneros, Victor Guzman

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado and Daniel Rios

Chiva Brothers: Our head office, Gilberto Chiquete, received special permission to deal with a personal matter. That is why today he has not been included in the call. — CHIVAS (@Chivas) February 5, 2023

The team informed through its social networks that the player reported a personal problem, requesting authorization to be able to leave. It is expected that he will not be present for the game against Pachuca either.

🇫🇷 @Chivas it has not produced the desired results for Paunovic. “I think we haven’t gotten the result we wanted. The reaction was adequate. To say again that this is a team under construction.” pic.twitter.com/3VsnITwJ1I —PressPort (@PressPortmx) February 6, 2023

“The reaction was the right one, people supported and applauded that great reaction. It is a team under construction, experiences like this we draw a moral that for our team it is important to be consistent throughout the game. I see that eThe team is giving everything. I am enormously happy with the dedication that the group has and to continue thinking about improving. We are going to continue to improve, day by day, week by week and in each game.”he said at a press conference.

Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Jose Castillo, Gustavo Cabral, Mauricio Isais

Media: Luis Chavez, Marino Hinestroza, Jesus Hernandez, Javier Lopez

Forwards: Roberto de la Rosa and Aviles Hurtado

“I always say that the Mexican needs to be convinced, that is not imposed, each player chooses. Eduardo was convinced of the things that we proposed to him and today he shows his good level. For example, against Necaxa he was the player who recovered the most balls, with 18. He is also contributing from other places, not just with goals ”he commented in an interview.