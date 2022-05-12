The quarterfinal matchup of the first leg of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX tournament took place between Atlético de San Luis and Tuzos de Pachuca at Alfonso Lastras, it seemed that it would be an easier match for the leaders of the regular phase, but the pupils of Garden They came out with intensity and desire to progress and ended up rescuing the tie.
In the end, everything will be resolved at the Hidalgo Stadium where those from William Almada They hope to validate their locality and superiority during the tournament.
When is? Saturday May 14.
What time does it start? 8:05 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Hidalgo Stadium; Pachuca, Hidalgo.
TV Channels | Fox Sports 2 (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
Online Streaming | Claro Brand, Claro Sports and Fanatiz Mexico (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
To the scorer of the Tuzos, Nicholas Ibanez It suits him to play against his former team, the Argentine attacker has scored four goals against him in two games this semester.
John Sanabria He was the player of the match, after scoring the goal that brought life and hope back to the potosinos, in the final stretch of the match with a left footed shot.
Pachuca Alignment (4-3-3) | Ustari; Alvarez, Cabral, Tapias, Aceves; Guzman, Sanchez, Chavez; Hurtado, Ibanez and Ibarra.
San Luis Athletic Alignment (4-2-3-1) | Barovero; Chavez, Juarez del Castillo, Leon, Orona; Iniestra, Guémez; Waller, Sambueza, Murillo and Berterame.
A great effort by the Potosí team was noted for not letting the Tuzos take advantage of their stadium and they succeeded, however, it will be very difficult for them to beat them at home, although not impossible, in any case it is more possible that the game advances leader by win
Pachuca 2-0 Atletico San Luis.
