The double day of the 2022 Opening Tournament is about to start, and one of the most attractive games of the midweek games is between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Águilas del América.
The Americanists arrive motivated after having beaten the Pumas 3-0. With this victory, the team from the capital increased its hegemony against the felines. Now, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz will seek to spin off their second victory as visitors.
In case America gets the victory, it would reach 13 points and would be waking up again to fight for the first places in the competition.
For their part, those from La Bella Airosa did not play their match on the eighth date against the Braves, due to the situation of violence that Ciudad Juárez is going through. In the most recent game, Pachuca beat the Tigres 2-0 in Hidalgo, staying momentarily in fourth place with 12 units.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
When?: Wednesday August 17
Place: Pachuca de Soto, Hidalgo
Stadium: Gentleman
Match time: 21:05
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sports Y Claro Sportswhile online coverage will be available at Fox Sports Y Claro Brand – YouTube.
Pachuca: two
America 1
ties two
America: VVDDV
Pachuca: VEDEE
Possible alignment of Pachuca (4-3-3)
Goalie: Oscar Ustari
Defenses: Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Mauricio Isais
Media: Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez, Victor Guzman
Forwards: Renato Ibarra, Avilés Hurtado and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Possible alignment of America (4-3-2-1)
Goalie: William Ochoa
Defenses: Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres, and Luis Fuentes.
Media: Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas
Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin.
The new date for the pending game of day 8 against the Bravos de Juárez has not yet been established. It must be remembered that the match was agreed to be played last weekend, however, the violence that Ciudad Juárez is experiencing caused the commitment to be suspended.
One of the best players on the American team is the young emilio lara. The Mexican is doing a good job in the tournament, and this has caused America not to decide to bet on another player in the transfer market.
If this push continues, it should not seem strange to us that it will soon go out to international football, attracting the attention of European clubs.
On the other hand, unfortunately in the weekend game between Pumas and America, the reprehensible discriminatory shout appeared on the part of the Americanist fans about Daniel Alves. From the first minutes of the game, the pseudo-fans messed with the new university recruit, pressuring him on corner charges.
This will be a game of teams looking to add units to climb rungs in the general table. The emotional moment of the players will cause that from the initial whistle they will go with everything to the front in search of the goal that will give them an advantage in the match.
However, the match will be tight and will end in a draw for both clubs.
Forecast: Pachuca 1-1 America.
#Pachuca #America #schedule #channel #online #streaming #alignments #forecast
Leave a Reply