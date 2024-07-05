Mexico City.- Pachuca Femenil started off with a bang in the Liga MX Femenil, beating Necaxa 5-0 at the Estadio Victoria with a double from Charlyn Corral who is looking for another individual scoring title.

The Tuzas destroyed the Centellas who still do not understand that support and better scouting are needed to build a competitive team.

The visiting team opened the scoring in the 4th minute with a goal from Chinwendu Ihezou.

Necaxa didn’t even have time to think, Pachuca took control of the action and at 13′, Nigerian Ohale Osinachi made it 2-0.

Before going to the half-time break, the captain of the Hidalgo team, Charlyn Corral, appeared and sealed the 3-9 at 39′.

For this match the coach did not put Kenti Robles, who was not even among the 20 who were called up.

Coach Oscar Torres introduced 15-year-old defender Berenice Ibarra in the 74th minute to take the place of Yirleidis Quejada Minota.

In the second half, the Hidalgo team rounded out the score; Daniela Flores shot inside the area and made it 4-0 at 79′.

Charlyn closed the scoring in the 87th minute, with the second goal on her account, to make it clear that she is ready to fight to be among the best goal scorers in the tournament.

For now, Las Tuzas will wake up with the lead in the Liga MX Femenil, with three points and 5 goals in favor.