What a great match the Tuzas del Pachuca and the Rayadas de Monterrey gave us at the Hidalgo Stadium to inaugurate the semifinal series of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil. Well, the Gophers, who arrived with uncertainty but motivated after forcefully eliminating the American team, gave another blow of authority this afternoon of May 13, 2022 in the first leg of the tournament semifinals.
Tuzas faced Las Rayadas, who finished as leaders of the tournament and had just eliminated the Xolos Femenil team in the quarterfinals. And despite being the favorites by a wide margin, the Gophers prevailed at home after Charlyn Corral experienced one more of the great performances that have catapulted her as a historic athlete in our country.
Two authentic goals from Pachuca’s number 9 were clinical for the team from Hidalgo to take the first episode of this series against Rayadas de Monterrey who did not feel comfortable at all in Hidalgo and who were surpassed by the locals in long periods of time. match.
Undoubtedly, for those directed by Eva Espejo, it is a quite complicated result but not impossible to reverse, because if there are teams that have the capacity to recover from this type of situation, one of them is the Rayadas de Monterrey who will look for defend his crown at all costs and dream of the possibility of achieving a two-time league championship. A feat that only his staunch rival has achieved. Women’s Tigers.
The second leg, which will be this coming Monday, May 16, 2022, will be at the BBVA Stadium where Rayadas will seek to give them an epic comeback before their people or Las Tuzas will seal their return to a final after their first and only appearance for the Apertura 2017 against the team that for many years was his coach, Eva Espejo.
