The painful display of the Mexican team within Qatar 2022 has few salvageable pieces, as the team was a disaster from start to finish. Possibly among those men who stepped aside and fulfilled a worthy world cup is the Tuzos de Pachuca midfielder, Luis Chávez, who was for many the best player from El Tri in the Qatari World Cup.
Chávez demonstrated an excellent level both physically and technically, a performance that was consistent with the three games El Tri played in this World Cup. As if that were not enough, he exalted his presence in Qatar 2022 by scoring one of the best goals of the cup, thus, Luis was the only Mexican player who raised his market value according to Transfermarket and it was considered that his jump to European football It was an impossible matter to stop, although this option is diluted with the passing of the days.
In effect, Luis caught the attention of several teams in Europe, some of which had been following him for months after the World Cup, however, to this day on the desk of the Tuzos del Pachuca there is not a single offer for the transfer of Chávez. , who has even reported to the Hidalgo state team for the work prior to the start of the MX League in its closing tournament 2023. Although the left-handed game is not ruled out, at the moment it seems almost impossible to materialize.
#Pachuca #receive #offers #Luis #Chávez
