Guayaquil, Ecuador.- The Ecuadorian National Team, led by Gustavo Alfaro, had an outstanding tie to return to a World Cup after being absent from Russia 2018. Despite falling days ago against Paraguay (3-1), combinations granted the direct pass to Qatar 2022.

The Tuzos del Pachuca player, Romario Ibarra, is in the current squad that the strategist called to complete the Conmebol qualifying round. In Asunción they lost 3-1 while on the last day they will try to celebrate the ticket with a victory over Argentina.

Although both teams got the pass to the twenty-second international tournament, each one will seek to close the qualifying rounds with a final victory, since this commitment contemplates a lot of interest, especially for Romario Ibarra and the Ecuadorians who want a worthy celebration with their public in Guayaquil.

The Banco Pichincha Monumental Stadium weighed throughout the entire South American tie that La Tri will try to make happen one last time and against the albiceleste that has not lost for a long time but that on this date 18 the coach, Lionel Scaloni, could present a picture alternative.

While Ecuador will come out with its best elements to secure that third place that held it throughout the classification behind Brazil (42pts) and its next rival Argentina (38pts). Although the ticket is already made, Ecuador plans to register the only defeat of the two-time world champion at home.

ACTIVITY OF ECUADORIANS WHO MILITATE IN LIGA MX

Romario Ibarra was in doubt to report in this double day after an injury against Cruz Azul that caused him to leave the field in tears. However, he traveled without problems and came on as a substitute at the beginning of the second half against Paraguay.

Read more: Liga Mx: Tijuana, in case of adding the 3 units against Necaxa, to league positions

Meanwhile, Ángel Mena played as a starter behind striker Enner Valencia. He came out of change at 76 minutes for Jordy Caicedo; The Ecuador vs. Argentina match will be played next Tuesday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m. (Mexico time) and 4:30 p.m. (Culiacán time).