The Tuzas team fulfilled its promise of returning to the final of the BBVA MX Women’s League after that historic first and only participation in the 2017 Apertura, which was the first tournament in the history of our Mexican women’s professional soccer.
After 5 years of absence and royal dominance, after the elimination of Tigres at the hands of Chivas, Pachuca completely closed that hegemony hours later after defeating the Rayadas de Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium in order to leave the two royal representatives No title aspirations.
Las Tuzas faced several adversities during the regular phase, the most important being the departure of their DT with a couple of dates left to complete the first phase of the tournament. However, the arrival of Juan Carlos Cacho was revitalizing for this team that once again found its best football and in the league, led by Charlyn Corral, they have decisively prevailed over their rivals.
First with América in the Quarterfinals and now, against the Rayadas de Monterrey now directed by the one who for many years was Tuzas’ strategist, Eva Espejo. Cacho won the match against Espejo and with two goals from Charlyn Corral in the first leg, Pachuca took a very important advantage for the second leg where Rayadas ended up winning, but on the aggregate score, that advantage obtained in Hidalgo ended up passing. invoice.
Rayadas had already tied the tie with goals from Yamile Franco and Rebeca Bernal and the 2-0 gave them the pass to the final by position in the table. however, a goal by Viridiana Salazar after the locals 2-0 allowed Tuzas to dream of the final and Rayadas not being able to recover from that last goal, Pachuca’s presence in the final culminated in which they will face to Chivas in a reissue of what was the final of the Apertura 2017, the first in the history of the Liga MX Femenil.
#Pachuca #returns #Liga #Femenil #final #eliminates #champions #BBVA
Leave a Reply