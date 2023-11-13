A painful semester for the Tuzos del Pachuca, the club ended with the total disarmament of the squad that a year ago was champion of the Liga MX. Despite this, the team from the state of Hidalgo remained alive until the last match of the tournament after beating the Xolos of Tijuana last Friday as a visitor, however, after León’s victory over Juárez, the team led Guillermo Almada was eliminated from this semester.
The Pachuca board knows that it is partly responsible for what the team has experienced because they were able to give an outlet to all the men who built the last Liga MX title. Of this squad, at least of the stars, there is only one left on the team who is by far the club’s best player today and who closed the semester with three goals against Tijuana, Erick Sánchez, whose sale is slowly being prepared.
They report from Total soccer, that Pachuca has already put a selling price on the ‘little guy’ for the winter market, any Liga MX team that wants to sign the head of the Mexican National Team must put the enormous figure of 11 million dollars on the Grupo Pachuca table , a price that they are already analyzing paying both within América and in the UANL Tigres. Likewise, although with less interest, Erick has a market in Europe and as is usually the case with the Martínez family, the price of 11 million will have a significant reduction if an offer arrives from the old continent.
