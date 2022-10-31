Pachuca has been consecrated as the new Mexican soccer champion, the seventh time in which this institution is consecrated monarch of the Mx League and that is the result of the excellent work that the Hidalgo team has done in the last year after the arrival of Guillermo Almada to the institution, reaching two finals and winning one of them.
Pachuca v Toluca – Final Torneo Apertura 2022 Liga MX / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages
Now, the Tuzo team will take a break and plan the future of the squad in the coming weeks, because although they are the champion team and the intention should be to keep the base intact, the reality is that the team has at least 3 players with options to go to the old continent and that is why Grupo Pachuca has shielded its contracts with specific sales clauses for Europe.
Although they have not put an exact figure for Kevin Álvarez, it is known that he has options to go to PSV or Ajax, like Luis Chávez and Erick Sánchez, who will probably increase if they both play the World Cup, it is for this reason that for the Pachuca jewels they have imposed that they will only sell them for the price of their termination clauses. In the case of Chávez, the price is 5 million dollars, while for Sánchez, the price is doubled to 10 million dollars, due to his age.
Leave a Reply