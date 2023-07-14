According to information from super sportsthe versatile left-back of Club América, Salvador Reyesis sought by Club Pachuca as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 tournament, however, there are still no advanced negotiations so his possible departure from Coapa could take a few weeks.
The youthful defender who arrived from Club Puebla has been severely criticized and has not received the necessary opportunities to gain confidence that he could leave the Nest to go with the 2022 Apertura champion.
Chava Reyes debuted in the First Division with Monarchs Morelia and was later ceded with Sonoran Maroons in what was called Liga Ascenso MX, later it was loaned and acquired by Club Puebla where it had very good participation that aroused the interest of the azulcrema team and they signed it.
In the past Clausura 2023, Salvador Reyes He only played 971 minutes in 17 games, starting eleven. While, in the present Opening, the footballer has only played three minutes with the Eagles.
The 25-year-old player has a market value of €3.5 millionaccording to the portal transfer markt.
