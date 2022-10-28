Pachuca massacred Toluca 1-5; the Tuzos practically secured the title in 40 minutes with a brace from Ibarra

This Thursday at Nemesio Diez Stadiumsomething happened that, perhaps, many did not expect, because in the final of the 2022 Opening Tournament, of the MX League, Toluca was exhibited and massacred 1-5 by Pachuca, after a double by the Ecuadorian Romario Ibarramore targets of the Argentines Gustavo Cabral Y Nico Ibanezas well as from mauritius isaiswhile the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra made the scoreboard more decorous, so the hidalguenses are close to lifting their seventh title in the Hidalgo Stadiumnext Sunday October 30, moving away the scarlet eleven.
Not even two minutes passed when the Spanish Pauline of the Source got the yellow card for a foul on Carlos GuzmanHowever, the Tuzos quickly went ahead at minute 9. Faced with a failed attack by the locals, the Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari came out soon with Erick Sanchezwho put a great long pass to Ibarrawho took a strong shot that left the Brazilian without chances Tiago Volpi.
A minute later, the visitors gave the Mexiquenses another scare by crashing a ball into the left post, while the Colombian Andres Mosquera yellow was won. Precisely from that same lack, came the increase in the whiteboard of the blue and whites, with Cabral finishing off a center charged by Victor Guzman.
At 26′ the Devils were close to discounting when the Chilean Jean Meneses he sent a diagonal for the brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo, who finished off by sending the ball from one side. The painting paid dearly for that Ignatius Ambriz because Ibarra He achieved his double by eliminating several defenders at 36′ to finally define in a great way before the goalkeeper left.
Once again the choricero group gave the Bella Airosa a scare when The Hipster Guzman appeared in the area to head in without Sanvezzo could get there in time to push, which again was detrimental because Isaiah He scored the fourth goal by winning a corner kick by air at 41′, after a lousy mark from Haret Ortegawho was experiencing one of his worst duels.
For the plugin, Ambriz decided to take out Sanvezzo Y Ortega to send to Fernando Navarro and the Colombian Brayan AngleHowever, the party Pachuca continued because Ibanez scored at 52′, after taking a rebound that volpi gave after a shot from Ibarraalthough previously The Pocho Guzman He was close to scoring a goal by bursting the crossbar. After that, the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez also left to make way for Daniel Alvarez Y Navarrese He had a big mistake when he headed a perfect center that he sent from one side.
Already with the victory in his pocket, the Uruguayan William Almada carried out his changes by sending the Colombian Aviles Hurtado, Israel Moon Y Javier Lopez by Paulinus, little and Ibarra.
The game passed, more changes came and the Devils they kept looking for a way to discount, with The noodle releasing a shot from the right side, but Ustari told him no, however, a minute later they were finally able to wet through sawwho received a great filtered pass from the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez to beat the archer.
In the last few minutes, Isaiah Violante he had a header that went to the goalkeeper’s hands. Pachuca was allowed to come by Tolucawho even won a maximum penalty in added time after a foul by the Colombian Oscar Murillo on The noodlebut unfortunately, Leo Fernandez couldn’t beat Ustari to the disappointment of the scarlet followers.
After the rout received, Nacho Ambriz He did not hide his sadness at the emotional blow that hit the group hard, but he accepted that the result is not definitive and that he still has hope of being able to dream of the title.
“Nightmare was the first half, we made a lot of mistakes. Today Pachuca had five and scored five, we had six and scored one. It’s a lot of punishment in what was the game, things are screwed up internally, but there are two 45-minute halves left, we have little to lose and a lot to gain. It’s okay to be left for dead, but we’re not. It’s not a matter of attitude, the blow is hard, we’re sorry for our fans, because it’s not normal for you to leave at halftime with four goals against, but we’re not dead yet. There is life, they may laugh at me, but it doesn’t matter, I trust this group. I must have hope, I am very positive. For the fans there is no reproach, I am sorry for them. There is a great connection between the fans and the players and that leaves me frustrated. Now we have to play a perfect game, we have to strengthen ourselves, we can’t look for the fourth, without having scored the first “he declared.
Secondly, William Almada keeps his feet on the ground, since he indicated that the result does not reflect the difference in quality between the two teams, expecting a complicated duel in the second leg, at the same time he asked his managers for restraint and warned that they will not change their style of play no matter how much advantage they have.
“It is an accident that happens in soccer, the best way to score a goal is to look for another and so on, the difference in soccer and with Toluca is not this, we are not going to fool ourselves, the next 90 minutes in Pachuca will be very complicated and we have to prepare the players. We have played some excellent 90 minutes that we must crystallize in the next game because we have not won anything, I told the players that they must have their feet on the ground, nobody is going to give you the title before playing. We are not going to change our way of playing for a result, we are going to try to win it, there is a great team opposite, so we are going to approach it in the same way “He launched.
