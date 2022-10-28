Pachuca massacred Toluca 1-5; the Tuzos practically secured the title in 40 minutes with a brace from Ibarra

⌚️ FM | 👹 Toluca 1-5 PACHUCA 💙 The game is over at the Nemesio Diez! WE PLAYED EVERYTHING IN THE HURRICANE WITH OUR PEOPLE! 🌪 By: @Telcel #TogetherWeAreStronger🤍 #TolPAC pic.twitter.com/gluDSloENj – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) October 28, 2022

A minute later, the visitors gave the Mexiquenses another scare by crashing a ball into the left post, while the Colombian Andres Mosquera yellow was won. Precisely from that same lack, came the increase in the whiteboard of the blue and whites, with Cabral finishing off a center charged by Victor Guzman.

G⚽⚽⚽L!!! ROMARIOOO 🔥 He went into the rival area and with a powerful and crossed shot he sent the ball into the nets. 📹#Do not miss it |#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/znTKBeVWMc – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 28, 2022

D⚽⚽BLETE, whose? ROMARIO IBARRA. A round night for number 30 of the Tuzos. In this way he defined the third of the night. 📹#Do not miss it |#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MmOSA5sfjW – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 28, 2022

G⚽⚽⚽L!!! The 👹 Devils put together their play from behind and Jordan Sierra put the first for the locals. Toluca 1-5 Pachuca 📹#Do not miss it | #LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/TIENAwMfAY – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 28, 2022

Because Ustari saved Leo Fernandez’s penalty, which would have given a little life to @FCToluca for the second leg.pic.twitter.com/G2K5Ta69Ti — Why is Trending? (@porktrend) October 28, 2022

Secondly, William Almada keeps his feet on the ground, since he indicated that the result does not reflect the difference in quality between the two teams, expecting a complicated duel in the second leg, at the same time he asked his managers for restraint and warned that they will not change their style of play no matter how much advantage they have.

“We have to die of something in Pachuca” 🗣️ Ignacio Ambriz, DT club Toluca#Toluca #FinalLigaMX pic.twitter.com/Wgm3szL1zp – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) October 28, 2022