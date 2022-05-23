The Tuzos de Pachuca qualified for the grand finale of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the team commanded by William Almada they were the leader of the general classification and after the way they got to the final, there is no doubt that they are the favorites to win the trophy next weekend.
However, it will not be so simple because they will face the red and black from Atlas who are the current champions and who will want to win their two-time championship.
What must be mentioned is that the ‘Bella Airosa’ were the leaders, and showed their superiority both in the quarterfinals and semifinals, in addition, during the regular phase they did not tire of exhibiting powerful squads with their dominance, so that ultimately will be the tough rival for the athletes.
After the superiority shown against the Águilas del América, the Tuzos have once again polished their goalscoring nose against one of the best defenses, likewise, they will have to prove it against the red and black team who also have a strong defense.
The Tuzos have followed the same formula as the red and black team to form a competitive team, the arrival of a coach of the caliber of William Almada, a balanced squad of young Mexican youth players and experienced foreign players has given them great power.
The goal is covered with a great experience goalkeeper like Oscar Ustarithe defensive line has a good duo of central defenders (Cabral Y Walls) and young laterals with depth (Alvarez Y Aceves), in contention again an exquisite combination with very talented young promises with Sanchez Y Chavezthe speed and scoring instinct of Aviles and IbarraIn addition to the attackers Guzman and Ibanez that complement each other very well.
In this way, the balance of the team is fantastic and they have emulated the formula that Atlas has used in the last year where they have reached two finals in a row and after comparing both versions, it seems that the balance could tip a little to favor of the people of Hidalgo on this occasion.
