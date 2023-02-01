Pachuca lost its super scorer, Nicolás Ibáñez, neither the club nor the striker could resist the million-dollar figures that the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León put on the table, thus being the one who was the best scorer in all of Mexico in the In the year 2022, today he has left a hole in the Tuzos team that from no point of view will be difficult to replace.
Despite this, those from the States of Hidalgo have tried, they looked for options within the Liga MX market and were not attracted to any footballer, and the two they trusted, Viñas and Lezcano, were not negotiable, for this reason, Grupo Pachuca has decided to leave the borders and look for options at the international level and before the market closed they have managed to sign an MLS champion, a Colombian forward who complied with LAFC and who will now be part of Almada’s ranks.
Cristian Arango is the new striker for Pachuca, the coffee grower arrives from LAFC and in exchange for 4 million dollars, a figure that is not insignificant. The ‘Chicho’ comes from contributing 21 goals and 3 assists to the Los Angeles team in the previous season, being key in the achievement of the title, in addition, the Colombian is not only a born auctioneer, he also has the conditions to move inside and outside the area and contribute to the collective game and its construction, an attribute that Guillermo Almada likes a lot in a ‘9’.
#Pachuca #reinforced #substitute #Nico #Ibáñez
