Pachuca Group opens the doors of its clubs to Memo Ochoa

Although Ochoa had been clear since April that he would leave Salernitana at the end of last season, the transfer window has been too long for the goalkeeper, as it has been 4 months since the aforementioned decision and despite this, the veteran remains without a team despite his status as a free agent. Guillermo’s intention is to find a competitive place where he can have a real challenge, with the goal of returning to the Mexican National Team, and in this case, Grupo Pachuca opens its doors.
Record reports that Grupo Pachuca has already contacted Ochoa to offer him a place within the company, and if he accepts, both parties must define which of the company’s teams best suits Guillermo’s needs, noting that the group is made up of two Liga MX clubs, Pachuca and León, one more in Chile, Everton Viña del Mar, and the newest member of the family, Real Oviedo from Spain’s second division.
Jesús Martínez has a tradition of always giving the right value to the most glorified veterans of Mexican football. He did it years ago with Rafael Márquez, recently with Andrés Guardado and now he opens the door to Guillermo in times of uncertainty for the goalkeeper, who is the owner of his destiny and knows that Grupo Pachuca is a living alternative while waiting for all his paths to close.
#Pachuca #Group #opens #doors #clubs #Memo #Ochoa