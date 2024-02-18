They had to spend six days of the current Clausura 2024 Tournament, of the Liga MXto see the current champion fall AmericaHowever, in terms of quality of visit, the team had gone 15 months without suffering defeat, but as is usually the case, the Pachuca He was in charge of keeping the party going.
The key man to be able to defeat the Águilas 2-1 in the Hidalgo Stadium was Eric Sanchez, who scored a double. After a first minute that featured dangerous approaches from both teams, it was not until the second half, at minute 56, when Miguel Rodriguez He sent a diagonal that the Hidalgo youth player connected to open the actions. At 66', the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez attended the Colombian Julian Quiñones to match, however, at 76', Kevin Alvarez He lost the ball in an exit, triggering a counterattack by the Moroccan Oussama Idrissiwho made a great individual play to finally assist the Tinywhich he did not waste to pierce the networks for the second time.
With this, those from Coapa lose a match in the regular phase again after seven months, remembering that they only lost once in the Apertura 2023, right on Date 1 against Braves of Juarezthen only succumbed in the second leg semi-finals against Atlético San Luis in it Aztec stadiumalthough they advanced thanks to the aggregate score and later lifted the League trophy.
Prior to this match, it already seemed like an omen that the Tuzos would prevail over the Millions because they also swept the lower categories. In the U-23, those from Bella Airosa beat 5-0 to add three consecutive victories in the category, while in the U-18, they applied a 4-0 defeat, showing that they are without a doubt one of the best quarries in the Mexican soccer.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Pachuca #ended #América39s #great #undefeated #streak #visitor
Leave a Reply