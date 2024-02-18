PACHUCA CUT AMERICA'S WINGS! 😱🔥#CentraFOX With a great game from Erick Sánchez and Oussama Idrissi, Pachuca defeated América at the Hidalgo Stadium and took away their seven-month undefeated record in the Regular Phase of the Liga MX

⚽E. Sánchez (58' and 76')

⚽J. Quiñones (67') pic.twitter.com/qsuvsy3LRc

— CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) February 18, 2024