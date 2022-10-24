The team of Tuzos from Pachuca He got his pass to the grand final of the contest by beating MonterreyY by the minimum difference in the BBVA Stadium, leaving the aggregate by a 6-2 win.
Those led by coach Guillermo Almada entered the Gigante de Acero field to measure strength against Rayados de Monterrey, in the second leg of the Apertura semifinals.
As expected, from the opening whistle the royals went to the front with attacks to get the goal that brought them closer on the scoreboard. However, the Pachuca defense was well accommodated in the 90 minutes and put the bolt to avoid any surprises.
The man of the match was the goalkeeper Oscar Ustariwho repeatedly worked hard to get the ball off the line and prevent the goal against.
The defense of the Tuzos was a true bastion that ended up driving the Monterrey players crazy, who time and time again wanted the goal that would bring them closer to the scoreboard.
When it seemed that the score would be a goalless tie, at minute 93, the Chilean defender Sebastián Vegas took in a sweep of Aviles Hurtado, so the whistler did not hesitate to point out the maximum penalty. It was the same Colombian who took the ball and took a cannon shot to the left corner of Andrada to put the last nail in the coffin.
At that moment, Avilés celebrated his goal euphorically, since since he entered the field the whistles and boos by the fans of La Pandilla were immediate. However, these angry celebrations caused the complaints to appear on the part of the Monterrey players, who claimed the form of the Cauca player.
At that moment Luis Enrique Santander whistled the end of the game that ended in favor of the Pachuca 1-0 and 6-2 on aggregate. The Tuzos will face the Diablos Rojos del Toluca in the grand final match, in games to be played on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.
A new opportunity is presented to Guillermo Almada’s pupils to be crowned, after having fallen last semester at the hands of Atlas.
