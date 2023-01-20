Negotiations between the boards of Club América and Club Pachuca for the services of the Uruguayan striker, Federico Vinasthey came to an end and in this way, the 24-year-old player will not reach the ‘Bella Airosa’ and will remain in the Nest.
This is according to information from Rene Trejo Y Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez of Fox Sportsthe Uruguayan forward will remain with the Águilas despite the interest of the Tuzos in signing him, after the departure of Nicolás Ibáñez to San Nicolás de los Garza.
The chain reports Fox Sportsthey were able to find out that, despite the intentions of both to reach an agreement, the difference that made them not understand each other was that the Tuzos requested a transfer, while the Águilas would only accept a definitive sale.
In this way, the Azulcrema board was not interested in the proposal and therefore, the Tuzos will go in search of a new attacker in South America. None of the teams gave in to their intentions and therefore the talks ended.
Once the signing of the Uruguayan has failed, the coach of the Tuzos will continue betting on the quarry as he has done since his arrival and that already made him champion. In this case, the player who would receive the greatest opportunity would be Roberto de la Rosa who already has experience in Aztec football as well as ilian hernandez.
However, they will also look for an option in South American soccer to replace the game of ibanez that without a doubt will leave a big hole in the team, after becoming their goalscorer.
